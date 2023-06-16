Friday, June 16, 2023
Speaker National Assembly escapes RTA

June 16, 2023
Rawalpindi-PPP stalwart and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf narrowly escaped a road traffic accident on Mandra-Chakwal Road here on Thursday, informed sources.

However, the official vehicles of the government high up got damaged after colliding with each other, they said. 

Heavy contingent of local police rushed to the scene and inquired the matter.

According to sources, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaz Ashraf along with sqaud was travelling to Islamabad from Bhonjal Village after attending an Urs at a shrine when all of sudden a cow came in middle of road.

The driver of official vehicle of Raja Pervez Ashraf lost control over steering wheel and the vehicle collided with the cow. Resultantly, another vehicle of official squad bumped into the vehicle of Speaker National Assembly from behind, sources said.

However, Raja Pervez Ashraf and his squad remained unhurt and were moved to Islamabad in other vehicles.

On the other hand, a man, who was battling for life after suffering a bullet injury in neck in Chontra, died in CMH here.

The deceased was identified as Chaudhry Jibran Sadiq, the younger brother of PML-N former Chairman UC Chihan Chaudhry Jibran Sadiq. 

Chontra police have inserted  section 302 of PPC in the FIR earlier lodged against the killers under attempted murder charges. 

The funeral prayer of the deceased was held at Sangral Village.

