Friday, June 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

State minister visits Malam Jabba to promote inter-faith harmony

Agencies
June 16, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MINGORA   -  Minister of State and Chairman of Prime Minister’s Taskforce on Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Thursday said that Malamjabba, located in the Swat Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is a picturesque tourist destination renowned for its natural beauty and adventure opportunities but unfortunately due to terrorism it was affected.

During his two-day visit to Buddhist Archaeological sites, located in Swat Valley, Minister Kumar visited Malamjabba and said he visited Malamjabba to promote inter-faith harmony and generate revenue through the promotion of religious tourism.

Minister for State Dr Ramesh Kumar said that nestled amidst the stunning Hindu Kush Mountain range, Malamjabba offers breath-taking panoramic views, and lush green meadows attract tourists from all over the world.

The region is blessed with a moderate climate, making it an ideal getaway for nature lovers, hikers, and skiing enthusiasts, Kumar added.

Protesters rally for improved infrastructure in border areas

The resort offers well-groomed slopes, ski lifts, and equipment rentals, catering to both beginners and experienced skiers, said Dr Kumar.

Ramesh Kumar further said that the region is also home to several beautiful lakes and offers a variety of other activities for tourists to enjoy.

He said Malamjabba boasts a rich cultural heritage, with several historical sites and archaeological remains scattered throughout the valley.

Tourists can visit ancient Buddhist stupas, monasteries, and ruins that provide insights into the region’s past and generate employment opportunities for locals. He said that he is working on bringing a National Gandhara Tourism Policy to boost religious tourism.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1686806711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023