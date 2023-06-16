State minister visits Malam Jabba to promote inter-faith harmony

MINGORA - Minister of State and Chairman of Prime Minister’s Taskforce on Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Thursday said that Malamjabba, located in the Swat Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is a picturesque tourist destination renowned for its natural beauty and adventure opportunities but unfortunately due to terrorism it was affected.

During his two-day visit to Buddhist Archaeological sites, located in Swat Valley, Minister Kumar visited Malamjabba and said he visited Malamjabba to promote inter-faith harmony and generate revenue through the promotion of religious tourism.

Minister for State Dr Ramesh Kumar said that nestled amidst the stunning Hindu Kush Mountain range, Malamjabba offers breath-taking panoramic views, and lush green meadows attract tourists from all over the world.

The region is blessed with a moderate climate, making it an ideal getaway for nature lovers, hikers, and skiing enthusiasts, Kumar added.

The resort offers well-groomed slopes, ski lifts, and equipment rentals, catering to both beginners and experienced skiers, said Dr Kumar.

Ramesh Kumar further said that the region is also home to several beautiful lakes and offers a variety of other activities for tourists to enjoy.

He said Malamjabba boasts a rich cultural heritage, with several historical sites and archaeological remains scattered throughout the valley.

Tourists can visit ancient Buddhist stupas, monasteries, and ruins that provide insights into the region’s past and generate employment opportunities for locals. He said that he is working on bringing a National Gandhara Tourism Policy to boost religious tourism.