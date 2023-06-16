Friday, June 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sudan war death toll surges past 2,000 as fighting enters third month

Sudan war death toll surges past 2,000 as fighting enters third month
APP
June 16, 2023
International, Newspaper

KHARTOUM   -   Sudan’s devastating war raged on into a third month Thursday as the re­ported death toll topped 2,000 and after a provincial governor was killed in the remote Dar­fur region. The army headed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has since April 15 fought the para­military Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his for­mer deputy Mohamed Ham­dan Daglo. The fighting has driven 2.2 million people from their homes, including 528,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries, says the Internation­al Organization for Migration. “In our worst expectations, we didn’t see this war dragging on for this long,” said one Suda­nese citizen, Mohamad al-Has­san Othman, who has fled his home in Khartoum. Everything in “our life has changed,” he told AFP. “We don’t know whether we’ll be back home or need to start a new life.” The death toll has risen above 2,000, accord­ing to the Armed Conflict Lo­cation and Event Data Project’s latest figures which cover fight­ing until June 9.In long-trou­bled West Darfur, the violence claimed the life of Governor Khamis Abdullah Abakar, hours after he made remarks critical of the paramilitaries in a tele­phone interview with a Saudi TV channel. The United Nations said “compelling eyewitness ac­counts attribute this act to Arab militias and the RSF”, while the Darfur Lawyers Association condemned the act of “barba­rism, brutality and cruelty”.

Protesters rally for improved infrastructure in border areas

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1686806711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023