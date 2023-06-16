Sudan war death toll surges past 2,000 as fighting enters third month

KHARTOUM - Sudan’s devastating war raged on into a third month Thursday as the re­ported death toll topped 2,000 and after a provincial governor was killed in the remote Dar­fur region. The army headed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has since April 15 fought the para­military Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his for­mer deputy Mohamed Ham­dan Daglo. The fighting has driven 2.2 million people from their homes, including 528,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries, says the Internation­al Organization for Migration. “In our worst expectations, we didn’t see this war dragging on for this long,” said one Suda­nese citizen, Mohamad al-Has­san Othman, who has fled his home in Khartoum. Everything in “our life has changed,” he told AFP. “We don’t know whether we’ll be back home or need to start a new life.” The death toll has risen above 2,000, accord­ing to the Armed Conflict Lo­cation and Event Data Project’s latest figures which cover fight­ing until June 9.In long-trou­bled West Darfur, the violence claimed the life of Governor Khamis Abdullah Abakar, hours after he made remarks critical of the paramilitaries in a tele­phone interview with a Saudi TV channel. The United Nations said “compelling eyewitness ac­counts attribute this act to Arab militias and the RSF”, while the Darfur Lawyers Association condemned the act of “barba­rism, brutality and cruelty”.