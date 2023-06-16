Technology for Progress: Digitisation Driving Businesses in Pakistan

In today’s world, digital transformation manages all aspects of a business, including production, planning, purchasing, manufacturing, sales, distribution, accounting, and customer service, in one fully integrated system.

If we are to identify significant factors that drive businesses in the modern world, we will not need to look too far; we would list Sustainability, Inclusivity, and Reliability for sure, but all these, alongwith enhanced outreach and efficiency, can now be put together in one digital package, and that is Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). ERP Solutions offer an integrated ecosystem where all business operations are aligned to ensure cost efficiency, productivity, and data security as a complete package.

Why are ERP Solutions the answer to most business concerns? They improve communication across departments and optimise business processes by providing visibility of all operations. SAP is one of the world’s leading designer/producers of software for the management of business processes that facilitate effective data processing and information across inter and intra-organisational landscapes. Contrary to the myth that SAP can only provide sustainability to large organisations, it must be acknowledged that SAP has been instrumental in facilitating smaller organisations as well, enabling them to grow in size, business volume and strength of internal processes. SAP software makes it easier for companies to connect and integrate with different departments and streamline processes for best damage control when faced with crises. For example, the impact of COVID-19 was felt differently by the digitally savvy companies. The setback to day-to-day working and control processes of technologically sound companies was far less than it was on organisations that had not equipped themselves with technological tools. These smart organisations were able to mitigate losses and ensure business continuity by leveraging the benefits of connectivity and continuity via specifically designed software.

Business Intelligence is another impactful area and here SAP offers accurate data collection and reporting tools to track progress, productivity, and performance. This utility helps businesses in smarter decision-making with better data insight. To digitally transform the business climate in Pakistan, SAP has made its way into different industries and economic sectors. The positive impact is tangible. For example, the technical teams at SAP Pakistan have enabled Pakistan Railways to improve its passenger and freight ecosystem, resulting in agility of accounting processes via accuracy of financial data. This empowers Pakistan Railways for effective decision-making, digitises its business processes to reduce workflow delays, enhances its planning capability, and standardises HR management processes for its 70,000+ employees.

Imtiaz Supermarket is another great example of growth with efficiency. Having started from a small corner shop, it is now one of the biggest retail chains in Pakistan. SAP has offered a one-stop solution to Imtiaz Supermarket, covering the basic modules like finance, costing, materials management and sales. It will also provide a specialised module for retail management as well as integration with the POS. Imtiaz plans on taking its operations overseas, banking on the expertise of SAP to help it create a global footprint with ease and excellence intact.

Engro Corporation is one of Pakistan’s leading conglomerates. The company has a diverse portfolio of businesses, including fertilizers, food, chemical storage and handling, trading, energy and petrochemicals. Engro has also invested across the verticals of energy and related infrastructure, agricultural outputs, and telecommunication infrastructure. In April 2022, Engro decided to enhance business efficiencies and integrate innovation through the implementation of Engro Strategic Sourcing integration with S/4HANA. The project was successfully completed in October 2022. To manage all tech-driven requirements of business, more than 29 business entities of Engro Corporation now use a single SAP solution called One SAP.

Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) is one of the oldest and largest customers of SAP in Pakistan. SAP’s Micropayment Gateway, besides being environmentally cognisant and time efficient, has enabled AGPR to be integrated with the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Pakistan Post, and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), to create one integrated system for all financial transactions for accurate reporting of AGPR’s data. With these integrations in place, AGPR has digitised payment procedures for pensioners falling under the domain of government employees, giving the 1.2 million pensioners in Pakistan quality time-saving and logistical ease. AGPR is now performing a reconciliation of government expenditures, remittances, and reimbursements through this seamlessly architected system.

SAP is committed to a digitally independent Pakistan, and the company aims at making technology accessible across the landscape of Pakistan because digital transformation is the step all businesses have either already taken or are getting ready to take. From social media page-based entrepreneurs to large scale corporates, all commercial entities need the rapidity, flow and outreach that only digital tools can guarantee. Establishing the digital landscape is now an equally essential part while developing the mission and vision of a company. Incorporating the digital strategy into the business strategy leads to the technical independence of businesses. With the metaverse at work and the phygital world redefining the glocal landscape, ease of business essentially needs the transformation to be productive as well as sustainable. The benefit to the economy is multifaceted, which includes producing goods and services at a high output rate, tapping into new markets, and, most importantly, providing opportunities for all stakeholders across the board.

— The writer is a Business Intelligence Specialist | BI Trainer & Consultant at Ai. He can be approached at ammarjamshed123@gmail.com