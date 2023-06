LAHORE -Muhammad Waqas’ 130 helped Apollo Sports Club beat Youngsters Club by 179 runs in a friendly fixture at Carson Ground. Apollo Club, batting first, posted 329 all out in 39.4 overs. Waqas hammered 130 off 78 balls with 5 sixes and 12 fours and Usama slammed 71. Chasing 330, Youngsters Club were all out for 150 in 34 overs.