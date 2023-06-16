Vice air chief confers non-operational military awards

Non-operational military awards conferred upon officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, Airmen and civilian staff of Pakistan Air Force in recognition of their distinguished services.

ISLAMABAD - Non-operational military awards were conferred upon officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, Air­men and civilian staff of Pakistan Air Force in rec­ognition of their distinguished services during an Investiture Ceremony held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Thursday. Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion. Dur­ing the ceremony, 98 PAF officers, 25 junior com­missioned officers / airmen and 17 civilians were awarded Chief of the Air Staff commendation cer­tificates, whereas, 17 officers were awarded the coveted professional excellence badge. Eight ju­nior commissioned officers and airmen were also conferred upon Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Class-II) and Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Class-III) during the ceremony. The medals, professional excellence badges and chief of the air staff commendation certificates were awarded in recognition of acts of extraordinary de­votion to duty and outstanding contributions to­ward service. A number of high ranking PAF officers and personnel were also present at the occasion.