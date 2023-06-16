Wapda face Lahore, Islamabad take on Karachi Green in National Women's Basketball semis

Wapda will face Lahore Division while Islamabad Division will vie against Karachi Green in the semifinals of the National Women's Basketball Championship 2023 at Gulshan Iqbal Sports Complex today (Friday).

The national championship is being organized by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) and under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon. Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Secretary Khalid Bashir also watched these matches in the presence of KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan and others.

In the first quarterfinal, Wapda defeated Karachi Yellow 89-07. Kainat scored 20, Saharash 18, Urooj 10 for Wapda while Ishaal Chishti scored 5 and Mahim Makram 2 for Karachi Yellow. In the second quarterfinal, Islamabad Division defeated Peshawar Division 56-12. Asma scored 22, Omani 14, Momina 4, Asia 6 and Daniya 3 while Sarosh scored 2 points for Peshawar.

The third quarterfinal was won by Karachi Green, who defeated Quetta Division by 36-7. Rida Noor scored 17, Jawaria Zahid 6, Noor Fatima 4 for Karachi Green, while Halima Khan hit 5 and Laiba Khan 2 points for Quetta. In the fourth and last quarterfinal, Lahore Division defeated Karachi Blues 42-27. Fareeha scored 12 points, Feroza 8 and Rida 8 for Lahore while Amtal Amsala scored 8, Dina Rizvi 6, Kainat Chishti 4 for Karachi Blues.

Both semifinals of the championship will be played today (Friday). In the first semifinal, Wapda and Lahore Division teams will compete at 10 am while in the second semifinal, Karachi Green and Islamabad Division teams will vie against each other at 11:30 am.