4,572 police officials to perform duties on Eid: CPO

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil said that a comprehensive strategy was evolved for tight security arrangements and more than 4572 police officials would perform duties during Eid days.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that there would be 890 Eid congregations across the district including 654 in mosques and 236 at open places. He said that more than 4572 police officials including 63 sub inspectors, 420 assistant sub inspectors, 349 head constables and 3706 constables would perform duties while 4 SPs, 19 DSPs and 15 inspectors would monitor security arrangements across the district.

He said that special pickets were set up at all entry and exit points where police would ensure thorough checking in addition to keeping a vigilant eye on the movement of suspects. He said that the Elite Force and Quick Response Force would remain on patrolling inside and outside city areas whereas a sufficient number of police officials would also be deputed for security in public parks. The police officials would perform their duty in three shifts, he added. The CPO further said that all kinds of walk chalking, display of weapons, and jubilant firing, riots and one wheeling would be prohibited strictly. The Dolphin Force would remain alert for taking action against law violators, he added.