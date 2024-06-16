60-kg adulterated chilies wasted

SARGODHA - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team wasted 60 kilograms adulterated chilies,here on Saturday. According to a press release issued by PFA office,the teams acting on a tip-off,raided at the Sarai Muhajir cattle market and found the adulterated chilies from a stall set up there. The team got registered a case against the stall owner and wasted the chilies.

BoG of BISE meets

A meeting of Board of Governors of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner and Chairman Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Saturday. Additional Secretary Higher Education Noman Jameel, Secretary Board Abul Hasan Naqvi and Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar and other members participated in the meeting. A 29-point agenda was presented for approval in the meeting.

It approved more transparency in the examination process, computerization of the duty system of the invigilator staff, appointment of the staff in the office after the end of the board school, issuance of benevolent funds to board employees and other agenda items.