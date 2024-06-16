Ahmed Baig makes history with Second Asian Development Tour victory in Vietnam

LAUDERHILL, FLORIDA - Ahmed Baig, the sole Pakistani golfer on the Asian Development Tour (ADT), has etched another milestone in Pakistan’s golfing history by securing his second tournament victory on the circuit at the Vietnam Masters. This achievement marks the first time a Pakistani golfer has won two international tournaments within a span of four months.

Baig’s remarkable journey began with his maiden victory in March 2024, also in Vietnam, which ended Pakistan’s 25-year wait for an international golf title. His recent win solidifies his legacy as one of Asia’s most talented golfers.

A flawless final round of 7-under-par propelled Ahmed to a tournament total of -13, securing him the clubhouse lead. Thailand’s Witchayanon Chothirunrungrueng, who played in the final group, had opportunities to challenge Baig but ultimately settled for a share of second place after faltering on the back nine.

Reflecting on his victory, Ahmed Baig remarked, “It was a great round today. Bogey-free and I’m very pleased with my second ADT win.” Baig was supported by his caddie, Salman Jahangir, a seasoned golfer himself, whose partnership with Baig has proven formidable and productive.

At just 26 years old, Ahmed Baig is poised to reach the peak of his golfing career. “We have a pool of emerging golfers in Pakistan,” commented Aahyan Mumtaz. “Attention should now focus on nurturing them to ensure more Ahmed Baigs represent Pakistan in the future.”

Coming on the heels of disappointing performances in other sports, Ahmed Baig’s victory in golf provides a much-needed moment of celebration for the nation. While golf has not traditionally been associated with Pakistan on the global stage, Baig’s success is gradually changing perceptions.

Many in Pakistan’s golfing community view Ahmed Baig as a self-made talent, highlighting both the potential and the challenges facing golf development in the country. There is a growing call for the Pakistan Golf Federation to adopt a more proactive and supportive approach to foster such talents.