Arrangements for disposal of sacrificial animals offal finalised

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a review meeting on Saturday at his office to discuss the arrangements for the collection and disposal of sacrificial animal offals on Eid-al-Adha. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Syed Ghulam Mehdi, Executive Director Solid Waste Management Board Tariq Nizamani, all Town Municipal Administrations’ senior officers, Deputy Commissioner West Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Korangi Jawwad Muzaffar, Keamari Junaid Khan and other Deputy Commissioners and officers joined via web link. The meeting was informed that all arrangements for the collection and disposal of sacrificial animal offals have been finalised. It was informed that all town municipal administrations have made arrangements for offal collection and disposal of offal and a total of 99 collection points have been designated. The Solid Waste Management Board has provided vehicles, staff and other resources to all the towns. It was decided that all Deputy Commissioners would monitor the offal collection work and all institutions would carry out their duties with the coordination and consultation of the Deputy Commissioners. The Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting on the arrangements made in their respective districts. It was decided that the Deputy Commissioners would provide all possible assistance and guidance to the Solid Waste Management Board and Town Municipal Administrations in their respective areas. The Solid Waste Management Board and Town Municipal Administrations will also provide necessary information in their contingency plans including vehicle numbers, driver names and contact numbers.