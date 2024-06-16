Buyers criticise poor facilities in KP cattle markets

Peshawar - The inadequate shelters, tents, and water facilities in most cattle markets have irked buyers of sacrificial animals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). As people thronged to markets in Peshawar, Charsadda, and Nowshera districts ahead of Eidul Azha, they voiced complaints about the lack of essential amenities.

“I came to Ring Road cattle market in Peshawar to find a suitable animal but had to leave due to scorching heat and the absence of shelter, water, and washrooms,” said Qaiser Khan, a buyer from Wapda Town Nowshera.

He criticized municipal administrations and contractors for profiting from buyers without providing necessary facilities. Khan mentioned his son’s heatstroke incident, highlighting the absence of medical aid at the market.

Another buyer, Sajid Ali, at the Pabbi cattle market expressed frustration over high prices and poor sanitation. He lamented the lack of cold water and decent shelter, making the purchasing process difficult.

Many buyers, including government officials and pensioners, were seen at various cattle markets in Peshawar and Nowshera districts, where trading was at its peak. Inter-provincial traders from Sindh and Balochistan also participated, bringing their stock to Peshawar for higher profits.

Sohail Sardar, an inter-provincial cattle dealer, reported significant transport of cattle from other provinces to KP, citing lucrative market conditions.

Dr. Aftab Ahmad from the Livestock and Dairy Development department emphasized the import of cattle from Punjab to meet demand in KP. He highlighted the necessity of regulating animal prices and ensuring health and safety measures during Eidul Azha.

Despite challenges, buyers and officials alike anticipate a busy Eidul Azha with significant livestock transactions in KP.