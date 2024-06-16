Career Counselling in the Context of Pakistan

Pakistan, with a youthful demographic, stands at a critical juncture where the future of the country is intertwined with the potential of its young population. As of the latest estimates, approximately 64% of Pakistan’s population is below the age of 30. This youthful energy, if harnessed properly through effective career counselling, skill-based education, and the development of both soft and hard skills, can transform Pakistan’s socio-economic landscape.

Needless to say, career counselling serves as a pivotal component in guiding students and families towards productive career paths. It encompasses a range of services, including career advice, educational guidance, scholarship opportunities at national and international levels, and support in job search strategies. Introducing career counselling at the school level helps students understand the importance of different career paths early on. This awareness can help in aligning their academic interests with future career goals. Most importantly, the development of soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving at an early age prepares students for future challenges. Effective counselling can also be helpful in reducing dropout rates by keeping students engaged and motivated with a clear vision of their future.

Colleges should focus on imparting both hard skills (technical knowledge) and soft skills (interpersonal skills). Career counsellors play a key role in designing and recommending courses that equip students with these competencies. University students are on the brink of entering the professional world. Career counselling helps them in mapping out a concrete career plan, including higher education and job opportunities. Universities should also take relevant experts from the corporate sector and industry on board by appointing them as “Professors of Practice.”

In Pakistan, there is an urgent need to shift the focus from rote learning to skill-based education. This approach not only enhances employability but also ensures that the youth are equipped to meet the demands of the modern workforce.

A trained human resource is the backbone of any economy. For Pakistan, investing in human capital through effective career counselling and skill-based education is imperative. A trained workforce is more productive, innovative, and capable of driving economic growth. It also attracts foreign investment, as companies seek regions with a skilled labor force. The skilled and trained human resource is also greatly helpful in creating positive image building of Pakistan.

To make the most of its youthful population, Pakistan should integrate career counselling and skill-based education into the curriculum. There is a dire need to establish career counselling centres at school, college, and university levels to provide continuous guidance to the students and their parents. At the same time, the already established career counselling centres also need to be strengthened. Experts from corporate sectors should be appointed as professors of practice to provide continuous guidance, especially to the final semester/year students, regarding the requirements of job markets and necessary skills for employment. Like the other student societies and clubs, career counselling student societies should also be established to organize various campus-based informative and productive activities on a regular basis. Recently, the Student Societies Network, in collaboration with the International Students Convention, has decided to appoint campus ambassadors and coordinators for career counselling and development. This step will be greatly helpful in the effective engagement of students and in organizing different informative and useful inter-university activities aimed at providing career counselling to the enrolled students. Another important aspect is a lack of exact information and guidance on international education. Nowadays, many Pakistani students and their parents seem quite interested in opting for international education. In this regard, although there is a wide network of consultants across the country, few consultants and firms are providing aspiring students with proper counselling. Interested parents and students should consult only reputed firms to avoid any academic and financial loss. Educational institutions should also organize campus-based international education expos for final semester students and fresh graduates by inviting reputed firms.

In view of the increase in psychological problems among youth, especially anxiety, anger, and depression, regular counselling should also be provided to the enrolled students by a group of psychologists.

Pakistan’s future lies in the hands of its youth. By implementing effective career counselling services and focusing on skill-based education, the country can harness the potential of its young population. This will not only lead to individual growth but also contribute to the nation’s socio-economic development, making the youth productive citizens and driving Pakistan towards a prosperous future.

Muhammad Murtaza Noor

The writer is analyst, writer and higher education expert.