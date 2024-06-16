CM directs SSWMB to ensure timely disposal of offal, garbage during Eid

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed the local bodies, solid waste management and other relevant authorities to ensure that the city of Karachi was kept clean and tidy during Eid ul Azha. He emphasized the importance of desilting the stormwater drains before the start of the monsoon season.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Makhdoom Mahboob, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, provincial secretaries, MD SSWMB Imtiaz Shah, Municipal Commissioner KMC, Pak Army, Navy representatives, CEOs Cantonments, Chief MET Dr Sarfraz and Director KE Haris Siddiqui.

MD SSWMB Imtiaz Shah briefed the CM that some 113,000 tons of residual waste and municipal solid waste was generated in Karachi on Eid ul Azha last year, which was efficiently and timely lifted and disposed off in trenches at landfill sites. This year, 2024 Karachi is expected to generate 96782 tons of offals or 154,482 tons of offals and garbage for which 99 collection points have been set up in 246 union committees of the city, he told. As per SSWMB figures, District Central is expected to generate 31,100 tons of offals and garbage followed by East 27050 tons, Korangi 24,285 tons, South 20,303, Keamari 18,349 tons, Malir 16481 tons and West 16,481 tons, he said and added that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has also prepared a comprehensive plan to execute the grand operation. The MD said the SSWMB has started training sessions for all designated staff at each collection point. Complaint Cells and Control Rooms have been established at the Head Office as well as in all districts of Karachi Division, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkano. The complaint numbers of SSWMB Head office and district offices are published on social media, print media and electronic media for ease of the public to approach in case of complaint, he added.

The CM directed SSWMB to ensure fumigation spray at all notified collection points at the closing time of each day to control the spread of infectious diseases and bad odours/smells, in collaboration with KMC. He added that sprinkling of lime powder must be done at each collection point once after closing of operations on each day. Shah also directed SSWMB to coordinate with allied agencies, including cantonment boards; Faisal, Malir, Clifton, Karachi, Korangi Creek, Manora and Port Qasim and assured them of coordination and assistance for offal operations. Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi said that his office on the request of SSWMB has imposed a complete ban for five days with effect from 16 June 2024 to 20 June 2024 against the illegal activity of tearing offals by scavengers to get tripe and mesentery from offals.

The CM was told that some events of flash/urban flooding could not be ruled out. Monsoon 2024 is expected to commence in Pakistan on June 28 and 29. The second half of the season, August onwards, seems to more wetter.

Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi told the CM that there were 310 flash/choking points in the city. They include 149 in District Kiamari, 71 West, 29 Malir, 22 in Central, 20 in South, 12 East, seven in Korangi.

It was also disclosed that there were 207 low-lying areas in the city, including 56 in the South district, 38 East, 32 Malir, 26 Keamari, 22 Central, 17 West and 16 Korangi.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab told the CM that he had enforced a contingency plan under which all the choking points in the 45 Nullahs of the KMC were being fixed. He added that cleaning and desilting of the Nullahs has been started.

The de-water machines were ready and would be installed in the low-lying areas in case of any heavy downpours.

The chief minister directed the SSWM, KMC, water board, towns of the city, cantonments and PDMA to develop close coordination and start implementing their respective contingency plan so that any eventuality could be dealt properly in and well in time.