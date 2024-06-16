FESCO updating its feeders’ data after every 3 hours

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is updating data of its all feeders after every three hours to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to its consumers during the summer. FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that additional staff had been deputed to resolve public complaints on an urgent basis across the region. He said that the scorching heat caused numerous problems for the people. However, the FESCO was striving hard to ensure an uninterrupted power supply round the clock. In this connection, it is also updating its feeders’ data on its social media accounts so that people could manage their normal activities. This data is also regularly published in electronic and print media to apprise the people about the latest situation of the power supply and loadshedding, if any from any feeder, he added. He said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir was monitoring the provision of the uninterrupted electricity supply. He said that a sufficient number of transformers and other gadgets were provided tp all subdivisions to use or replace them with defective ones in case of a need or an emergency. The FESCO staff was available round the clock for lodging public complaints relating to electricity in addition to taking prompt action for their redress, he added.