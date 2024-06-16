Sunday, June 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Five accused arrested for chopping off camel’s legs, says Sharjeel

Five accused arrested for chopping off camel’s legs, says Sharjeel
STAFF REPORT
June 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -    Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said that a case was registered against the accused involved in cutting a leg of a camel in Sanghar and they were arrested. He said that the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident. Sharjeel said that the five accused had been arrested. He further said that the matter had been settled between the accused and owner of the camel but it was humanely unacceptable and a case was registered on behalf of the state. According to details, police in a suburban village of Sanghar arrested the man on suspicion of severing the legs of a camel who entered his fields, reported on Saturday. Police said that the incident took place in village Nando Khan Shar in the jurisdiction of Mangli police station. On the other hand, Soomer Khan, owner of the camel, appeared before the media along with his camel to show the atrocity committed against the animal.

IWMI with KP Irrigation Department to work for efficient water management          

“I have no enmity with anyone. I don’t know why this was done to my camel,” he said.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1718416138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024