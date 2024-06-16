Five accused arrested for chopping off camel’s legs, says Sharjeel

KARACHI - Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said that a case was registered against the accused involved in cutting a leg of a camel in Sanghar and they were arrested. He said that the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident. Sharjeel said that the five accused had been arrested. He further said that the matter had been settled between the accused and owner of the camel but it was humanely unacceptable and a case was registered on behalf of the state. According to details, police in a suburban village of Sanghar arrested the man on suspicion of severing the legs of a camel who entered his fields, reported on Saturday. Police said that the incident took place in village Nando Khan Shar in the jurisdiction of Mangli police station. On the other hand, Soomer Khan, owner of the camel, appeared before the media along with his camel to show the atrocity committed against the animal.

“I have no enmity with anyone. I don’t know why this was done to my camel,” he said.