Five killed as truck hits loader rickshaw in Dadu

DADU - Five people including four women were killed due to a collision between a truck and a loader rickshaw in Khairpur Nathan Shah. A terrible traffic accident occurred in Khairpur Nathan Shah of Dadu in which five people including women lost their lives while a truck loader hit a rickshaw while six people including women and children were injured.

According to the police officials, the loader rickshaw riders who were involved in the accident belong to Pir Bakhsh Khoso village of Shikarpur.

Officials added that the bodies of the dead and the injured were shifted to the hospital. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. Last month in a collision between a truck and a passenger van at Multan-Mianwali road, 11 people were killed while 15 others sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials reported that the 11 deceased included five men, three women, two children, and a girl.

More than 15 individuals sustained serious injuries in the collision between a truck and a passenger van traveling from the opposite direction.

The injured and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical attention. The passengers in the van, who belonged to Multan’s Laar area, were traveling to meet relatives when the accident occurred. Rescue officials confirmed that all the deceased and injured were members of the same family.