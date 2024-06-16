Fly Jinnah launches non-stop flights between Islamabad, Bahrain

KARACHI - , Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has commenced non-stop flights between Islamabad and Bahrain, adding another destination to

its rapidly expanding network after the launch of flights to the UAE and Oman, says in media reports.

The carrier commemorated the start of its new route with a pre-departure inaugural ceremony at Islamabad International Airport attended by representatives and senior management representing Islamabad International Airport. The new route will initially start with a frequency of two weekly flights.

Commenting on the launch of the airline’s fourth international route, Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said: “Fly Jinnah is proud to mark another milestone with the introduction of our fourth international route, linking Islamabad and Bahrain.

This strategic expansion underscores our dedication to offering our valued customers new options for affordable and value-driven air travel domestically and

internationally. The new addition highlights our rapidly growing international network, bringing even more connectivity and convenience to our passengers.”

remains steadfast in offering convenient and affordable service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. This new route adds to Fly Jinnah’s growing list of international destinations, complementing the existing flight route to Sharjah, UAE.