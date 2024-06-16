Four die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole in Vehari

VEHARI - Four persons died of suffocation while cleaning a manhole at Chak No 80/WB in district Vehari. According to Rescue 1122, a labourer named Aslam Parhyar was working in a manhole. All of a sudden, he went missing. Resultantly, another three persons entered into a manhole to trace and rescue Aslam.

However, they also fell unconscious. Resultantly, they all died of suffocation. The other deceased persons are identified as Nawaz alias Mitho, Mushtaq and Asghar. The deceased persons were shifted to Rural Health Centre Garhamor. Police concerned was invesgiating the incident.

Meanwhile, A youngster suffocated to death while working in a manhole near Mahrpur Chowk Shah Jamal road in district Muzaffargarh. According to Rescue 1122, the youngster is identified as Zubair son of Muhammad Iqbal resident of Alodaywala near Roheilianwali in Muzaffargarh. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to the heir’s home following fulfilling legal requirements by the police concerned. The deceased youngster was working in the manhole.