Harassment in Public Transport

June 16, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

I am writing to bring to your attention the pressing issue of harassment in public transport. As a regular traveler, I have witnessed and experienced the uncomfortable and unsafe situations that many people, especially women, face on public transport.

Harassment in public transport is a daily reality for many, from hooting to physical gestures. This behavior is unacceptable and makes people feel unsafe and vulnerable.

I urge you to take necessary actions to address this issue, such as increasing awareness campaigns, providing a safe and easy reporting mechanism, and ensuring adequate security presence in public transport. Let’s work together to create a safe and respectful environment for all commuters.

UMAIMA JAVAID,

Karachi.

