Hot, dry weather for city

LAHORE - The city experienced hot and dry weather on Saturday with the MET office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hours. In the city, the maximum temperature was 43°C with a minimum of 29.5°C. The MET officials say that continental air is prevailing over most of the country while a shallow westerly wave is affecting the northern regions. They forecast that most parts of the country will see mainly hot and dry weather, with very hot conditions expected in central and southern areas. However, isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir may experience windstorms, thunderstorms, or rain. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Garhi Dupatta, Dir, Patan, Bagrote, and DG Khan.

The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded in Sibbi where the mercury reached 47°C.