Interior minister for upgradation of Islamabad police stations on pattern of Punjab

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday emphasised the need that all police stations in Islamabad should be upgraded on the pattern of Punjab.

The minister gave these remarks during his surprise visit to Karachi Company Police Station in G-9 Markaz, Islamabad.

The police station was in a very bad condition, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. “Front desk, crime computer and FIR branch were established in very small rooms and there was a sleeping cart in investigation officer’s room,” it added. Moreover, there was poor sanitation, doors were broken and rooms of investigating officers in the basement were in very bad shape. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his anger at the poor condition of the police station. He inspected the basement, ground and first floor.

The interior minister met citizens in the police station and heard their problems and inquired about their cases.

He checked records of the front desk and reviewed the progress on applications. He directed to process the applications within the stipulated period. He ordered the station house officer (SHO) concerned to take appropriate action to resolve the issues of citizens. On the request of a citizen, he assigned SHO the task of arresting robbery suspects within seven days. The minister also inspected police officers’ barracks in the basement. He said that it was his first visit of any police station in the capital city but was very disheartened to see the condition of the premises. ”If such is the case with the justice providers, then what will happen to the citizens,” he added.