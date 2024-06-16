Investigation process being equipped with modern technology: IGP Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held meetings with senior police officers at the Central Police Office Islamabad here on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, while, SSP Law and Order, SSP Security division, AIG Operations, and other officers were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, IG Islamabad discussed the renewal of the Investigation Wing and reforms in the Special Protection Unit, Anti-Riot Unit, Counter-Terrorism Department, and Special Branch. SSP Law and Order Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, SSP Security Syed Zeeshan Haider, and AIG Operations Abdul Haq Umrani presented their reports on the reforms. IG Islamabad reviewed the reports and issued further directions. He said that the investigation process is being equipped with modern technology to meet the demands of changing times. New standing orders will soon be issued for the renewal of the Investigation Wing, he added. He further said that the purpose of the reforms is to complete the investigation system in a timely and merit-based manner and to conduct better investigations of criminal cases to tighten the noose around criminal elements and eradicate crime from society.

IG Islamabad also held meetings with Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and SSP Safe City Shoaib Khan. He reviewed the implementation of directives given to improve the traffic system in Islamabad and issued orders to SSP Safe City to expedite actions against traffic violations through e-challan and Safe City cameras.