Islamabad Police arrest 10 drug peddlers in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” campaign to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs, public relations officers said on Wednesday.

He said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended 10 drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs from their possession. Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Shahzada Tahir and recovered 230 gram ice from his possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Imran Imanat and recovered 22 bottles of liquor from his possession. Likewise, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Aamir Masih and recovered 30 bottles of liquor from his possession.

The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Aziz Ullah and recovered 515 gram hashish from his possession. Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Darman Khan and recovered 43 gram ice from his possession. The Koral police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Junaid and Aisha and recovered 670 gram heroin and 15 gram ice from their possession. Moreover, the Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Awais and recovered 18 gram ice from his possession. Humak police team arrested an accused namely Samuel Saghar and recovered 1,030 gram heroin and 227 grams of ice from his possession. Furthermore, the Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Nayar Iqbal and recovered 570 gram heroin from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained.