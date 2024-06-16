Karachi trader arrested for selling sacrificial goat with plastic teeth

KARACHI - Police on Saturday arrested a Karachi trader for allegedly selling sacrificial goats with plastic teeth in the Gulberg Chowrangi area of the metropolis.

A video, making rounds on social media, showed a customer removing what appeared to be plastic teeth from a goat.

The viral video led to the arrest of trader while police also seized seven other goats as evidence.

Police clarified that they received information about the sale of goats with artificial teeth through the viral video, prompting their intervention.

Upon interrogation, the detained trader told that he belonged to Hyderabad and came to Karachi to sell his animals for Eidul Adha. Police have launched further investigation into the case.