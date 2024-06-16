Sunday, June 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi trader arrested for selling sacrificial goat with plastic teeth

Agencies
June 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Police on Saturday arrested a Karachi trader for allegedly selling sacrificial goats with plastic teeth in the Gulberg Chowrangi area of the metropolis.

A video, making rounds on social media, showed a customer removing what appeared to be plastic teeth from a goat.

The viral video led to the arrest of trader while police also seized seven other goats as evidence.

Police clarified that they received information about the sale of goats with artificial teeth through the viral video, prompting their intervention.

Upon interrogation, the detained trader told that he belonged to Hyderabad and came to Karachi to sell his animals for Eidul Adha. Police have launched further investigation into the case.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1718416138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024