Leading from the Front

With this government staking its entire tenure on the economic recovery of the country, it is appropriate that the administration’s leaders are taking roles of responsibility at the forefront of the reform process. The buck stops with the Prime Minister, and that is reflected in the new setup of the ECNEC.

In his trademark style, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upset convention by personally heading the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), instead of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, when he notified the newly formed eight-member centre-provincial forum. Traditionally headed by the Finance Minister, the body will now be personally overseen by the Prime Minister. This body is mandated to supervise the Public Sector Development Programme schemes at both federal and provincial levels, in accordance with the sanctioning limits set by the National Economic Council (NEC) and notified by the Planning Division. ECNEC also holds the authority to modify plans proposed by the Planning Commission and review policy issues related to development projects before they are submitted to the NEC.

Considering the fact that in a federal budget that has increased taxes, slashed subsidies and expansions, and adopted general austerity measures, there is increased scrutiny on how the federal and provincial governments spend their discretionary development budgets. As the sole form of government spending that has survived cuts, proper decision-making is crucial here. With hundreds of projects demanding attention, the government has to pick the right ones to keep the economy chugging along in this difficult time.

The Prime Minister steering the council from its helm not only instills confidence in the policymakers, it sets a precedent of responsibility for its constituents. If the results don’t match expectations, the blame cannot be placed at the feet of technocrats or economists; it now rests with Shehbaz Sharif himself.