Sunday, June 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Legendary poet Ibn-e-Insha remembered on his birth anniversary

Staff Reporter
June 16, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE   -   Renowned poet, travelogue writer and columnist Ibn-e-Insha was remembered on his 90th birth anniversary here and across the country on Saturday. Ibn-e-Insha was born in Jalandhar district of Indian Punjab in 1927 and later migrated to Pakistan. Along with his poetry, he was regarded one of the best humorists of Urdu literature. His poetry was simple but had meaningful depth. The real cause of his popularity was his humorous poetry and columns.

His master pieces are still remembered by his admirers and his most famous ghazal `Insha Ji Uttho’ is a modern-day classic.

Ibn-e-Insha’s poetic works are Chand Nagar and Dil-e-Wehshi while travelogues are “Awara Gard Ki Diary”, “Dunya Gol Hey”, “Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Taqub Main”, “Chaltay Ho To Cheen Ko Chaliye” and “Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir”. His humorous books are “Khumar-e-Gandum” and “Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab”. He was associated with various government services including Radio Pakistan, Ministry of Culture and National Book Centre of Pakistan. He also served the UN for some time and this enabled him to visit a lot of places and was the reason for his subsequent travelogues. Insha got the mentors like Habibullah Ghazanfer Amrohvi, Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Khan and Dr. Abdul Qayyum.

IWMI with KP Irrigation Department to work for efficient water management          

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1718416138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024