Malaysia’s natural rubber production down 20.9pc in April

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s natural rubber production decreased by 20.9 percent in April to 21,325 tons as compared to 26,966 tons in March, official data showed.

Year-on-year comparison showed that the production of natural rubber fell 9.1 percent from 23,460 tons a year ago, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.

Total stocks of natural rubber in April declined 5.1 percent to 211,119 tons as compared to 222,455 tons in March.

Exports of Malaysia’s natural rubber amounted to 47,796 tons in April 2024, down 18.9 percent as against 58,965 tons in March.

China remained the main destination for natural rubber exports, which accounted for 44.8 percent of total exports in April. This was followed by India (11.4 percent), Germany (8 percent), the United Arab Emirates (4.3 percent), and Pakistan (3.9 percent).

The export performance was contributed by natural rubber-based products such as gloves, tires, tubes, and rubber thread.