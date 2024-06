SUKKUR - A man shot sister-in-law and niece dead over domestic dispute in the suburb of Sukkur, police said on Saturday. The accused opened fire on his 27-year-old sister-in-law Noor Khatoon and eight-year-old niece Zahida Khatoon after argument.

After firing, the accused managed to escape from crime scene. The police shifted the bodies of the deceased to hospital and will hand over to the family after completing necessary legal actions.