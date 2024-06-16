Mohsin Naqvi meets Chinese ambassador, discuss security plans for Chinese workers

Federal Interior Minister has met with the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong at Chinese Embassy in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, interior minister discussed about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China. hailed Chinese president, prime minister and leadership for supporting Pakistan always.

Both sides also exchanged views to strengthen Pak-China bilateral ties and measures for Chinese nationals’ security.

Federal interior minister briefed the Chinese Ambassador about the security plans for Chinese engineers and staff working on CPEC and other projects.

The Chinese ambassador expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

Interior minister highlighted that comprehensive and effective SOPs were being devised for the security of Chinese nationals.

said a separate force SPU was being created in Islamabad for the protection of foreign nationals.

He stressed that the protection of the Chinese brothers working for the construction and development of Pakistan was the first priority of the government.

Interior minister said no one could create a rift in the eternal friendship between Pakistan and China and any such conspiracy will never be allowed to succeed.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said Pakistan and China were all weather friends and China regarded the bilateral ties with Pakistan.