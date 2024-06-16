Sunday, June 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Olympian Arshad Nadeem set to compete in Diamond League events

Staff Reporter
June 16, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem has been granted a long-term multiple entry visa for the Schengen region, courtesy of the efforts of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP). This will enable Nadeem to participate in the Diamond League events in Finland and France, paving the way for his journey to the Olympics. The PAF, in collaboration with Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Vice President of the Asian Athletics Federation, played a crucial role in facilitating the visa issuance, said a press release. Sahi had appealed to his counterparts in European Federations and World Athletics, seeking support for Arshad’s training and competition endeavours abroad. With this visa, Nadeem will now have the opportunity to train abroad, compete in all European competitions, including the Olympics, and showcase his talent on the global stage.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1718416138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024