Over 12,000 cops deployed on Eid-ul-Azha across Karachi

KARACHI - Approximately 12,781 police officers have been assigned to ensure security during Eid-ul-Azha prayers throughout the city. According to a Karachi Police spokesman on Saturday, under the directives of Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas, the deployment includes 5,600 officers and personnel in the East Zone, 3,656 in the South Zone, and 3,525 in the West Zone.

Additionally, around 2,170 officers and personnel will oversee security at collection points for sacrificial animal hides.

Security measures have been heightened at all major shopping centers, markets, and other crowded locations. The traffic police have also been instructed to maintain smooth traffic flow in the city during Eid-ul-Azha.