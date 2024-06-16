Pak athlete Yasir secures silver medal in Asian Throwing C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistani athlete Muhammad Yasir has secured a silver medal in the 2nd Asian Throwing Championship held in Korea. Yasir threw an impressive 78.10 meters, finishing second behind Sri Lanka’s top player, who achieved a throw of 85.45 meters, said a press release. Another Sri Lankan athlete took third place with a throw of 77.57 meters, while a Japanese athlete finished fourth with a throw of 77.25 meters. The championshipbrought together athletes from various Asian countries. The AFP congratulated Yasir and his coach, Syed Fayaz Hussain Bukhari, for this outstanding achievement. AFP President Brig (R) Wajahat Hussain and Secretary Col (R) Shahjahan Mir praised the duo’s dedication and hard work.

Yasir and Bukhari are scheduled to return home on June 18 and will be accorded a warm welcome at the airport.