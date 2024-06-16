Raymond Damadian’s pioneering work in the 1970s led to the development of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machine, a revolutionary medical diagnostic tool. Damadian’s research focused on the differences in magnetic resonance between healthy and cancerous tissues. In 1977, he produced the first MRI image of a human body, demonstrating the potential of this technology for non-invasive imaging. By utilising magnetic fields and radio waves, MRI machines generated detailed images of internal organs and structures, aiding in the diagnosis of various medical conditions. Damadian’s groundbreaking invention transformed medical imaging, providing clinicians with invaluable insights into the human body’s intricacies.