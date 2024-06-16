Police outline Eid security plan in Mohmand

Mohmand - The district police have devised a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and ensure citizen safety on Eid-ul-Adha.

During a meeting at District Police Lines Headquarters Ghalanai, District Police Officer (DPO) Ayaz Khan announced that over 500 police personnel would be deployed for Eid-ul-Adha security. Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated from June 16 to 18, 2024. The security plan aims to provide maximum security, maintain sectarian harmony, and ensure smooth traffic flow during prayer times.

District Mohmand is divided into seven sectors, each managed by a sector in-charge assisted by sub-sector in-charges. The DPO emphasized constant patrolling and vigilant monitoring at vital points to prevent sabotage activities. Highways will be patrolled to ensure the safety of passenger buses and coaches. All entry and exit points will be monitored with strict vehicle checks.

DPO Ayaz Khan also mentioned that security would be tightened around more than 500 mosques categorized according to their sensitivity. Police posts in respective areas will carry out constant patrolling. Precautionary measures will be taken against those with a criminal record of one-wheeling and aerial firing before Eid-ul-Adha.