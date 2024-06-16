Rs922.5 million fine imposed on 9,073 power pilferers

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 9073 power pilferers during last 280 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.922.5 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive. FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that over 21.1 million detection units were charged and 8881 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations.

The police arrested 6906 pilferers so far including 45 accused during past 24 hours in addition to recovering Rs.661.4 million from the power pilferers. Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2150 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.210.9 million on them under the head of 4937,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1660 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.170.4 million under 4140,000 detection units. Similarly, 1031 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and fined Rs.105.5 million under 2998,000 detection units. He further said that 1317 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.141.8 million under 3053,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 2298 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and fineed Rs.219.5 million for 4539,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 617 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined Rs.74.3 million for 1463,000 detection units, the spokesman added.

26 points designated for hide collection

The city district government has designated 26 points for collection of hides of sacrificed animals by religious, social and public welfare organizations on Eid-ul-Azha. A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that in Faisalabad City, the hide collection points have been fixed at Eidgah Road outside Aminpur Bazaar, near Darbar Baba Qaim Sain outside Graveyard, Riaz Shahid Chowk near WASA Office Civil Lines, Chandni Chowk near MC Boys High School Islam Nagar, outside WASA Warehouse near Novelty Bridge, Mumtaz Garden Gulshan-e-Rafiq Rodex Road, Stop No.5 Hilal Road 224-RB Wazir Khan Wali, Overhead Water Tank Chowk Mandi Quarter, in front of Chenab Fabrics Nishatabad, open place at Saeed Colony No.1 near Graveyard Madina Town, outside M.I. Middle School near Lal Dispensary Gulberg, outside MC Boys High School Ghulam Muhammad Abad in front of Union Council No.280 Office, outside Kamal Abad Graveyard, Cchatri Wala Chowk Jinnah Colony and in front of Dera Sain Graveyard Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

The hide collection centers in Jaranwala Town are Old Tonga Stand in front of Municipal Committee Office, Slaughter House Jaranwala, Slaughter House Khurarianwala Chowk and Veterinary Hospital Khurarianwala while in Sammundri, the collection points will be at Tonga Stand Gojra Road and open space in front of Lady Park. Similarly, the hide collection centers at Tandlianwala Town are Jallah Chowk near Sabzi Mandi, Hockey Ground Canal Road and Railway Ground Mamonkanjan whereas the collection points in Chak Jhumra Town will be at Railway Godowns near Railway Station and near Food Department Godowns Sangla Road. All banned and defunct outfits have been prohibited from hide collection and strict action would be taken if anyone was found involved in collecting hides for the organizations, the spokesman added.