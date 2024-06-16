Sindh CM vows to meet targets set in budget for next financial year

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led provincial government had presented the pro-public budget for the next financial year 2024-25.

While addressing a post-budget press conference on the premises of Sindh Assembly, he said that no new schemes had been included in the Provincial Annual Development (ADP) plan. He said that new schemes of Rs10 bln were for Karachi. The CM said that PPP-led government had constructed small dams in Thar. He said that agriculture production could be witnessed in Thar due to small dams, which had led to prosperity in the area. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the people of the province trust in PPP, adding that PPP had achieved success always better than before in the elections. He said that PPP government would announce 75,000 jobs in education and 50,000 jobs in police. Murad said that the jobs would be given on merit.

He said that a party went to court and filed a petition against jobs, which had become hurdle in the recruitment process. He said that the total outlay of the provincial budget was Rs 3.056 trillion. He said that the provincial government would make efforts to complete all the schemes. The chief minister said that Rs 956 billion had been allocated for the development programmes. He said that the interim provincial government had stopped the development projects of the elected government. He said that the development budget of Sindh was more than other provinces. He said that the PPP-led government always introduced long-term programmes.

The CM said that the minimum wage was proposed Rs 37000. He said that Sindh government had proposed 30 percent increase in the salaries of government employees of grade 1 to 6, 25 percent for grade 7 to 16 and 22 percent for the grade 17 to 22. He said that the prices had increased due to inflation and estimate could rise owing to it. He said that new NFC award should be announced every five years as per the constitution. He further said that PPP had supported the federal government but was not part of it.