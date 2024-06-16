Sunday, June 16, 2024
Sindh government allocates Rs 868.684 mln for counter terrorism measures in FY 2024-25

APP
June 16, 2024
KARACHI    -    Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said in order to strengthen the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and to accelerate the restructuring/revamping on modern lines to act as a lead agency in Sindh to grasp with the growing menace of terrorism in more effective and professional manner, the provincial government provided an amount of  Rs 868.684 mln for physical assets.  The amount provided including Rs 495.795 mln for purchase of new vehicles and Rs 372.889 mln for different security equipment (Plant & Machinery) during the current financial year, 2023-24, said the CM in his budget speech in Sindh Assembly.  He said keeping in view the expenditure of current financial year, an amount of Rs 868.684 mln are also kept for same purpose in 2024-25.

