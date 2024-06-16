Sunday, June 16, 2024
Slain child’s body found near DSP’s office

APP
June 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   A child’s throat slit body was found near the office of DSP Husri subdivision here on Saturday as the motive behind the murder so far eludes the police.

The police informed that some children playing in a street behind the DSP’s office reported about the dead body. He added that the slain child was later identified as 12 years old Sufian Amir who had left his home to play with other children in his neighbourhood.

DSP Muhammad Ayub Patoli told that the boy’s family had not nominated any suspect while the police were also still clueless. He added that the police had started the investigation by asking questions from Amir’s friends who last saw him. The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

