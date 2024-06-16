Transport fares increased ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI - The transport mafia has increased fares across various intercity routes ahead of Eidul Adha 2024. As per details, the passengers traveling to their hometowns have been left with little to no options but to travel on the increased fares. The fares have been hiked from Karachi to Larkana from Rs1,500 to Rs2,500, Karachi to Nawabshah Rs1,600 instead of Rs1,100, and Karachi to Islamabad from Rs5,000 to Rs7,000. The passengers traveling from Karachi to Hyderabad are being charged Rs1,000 instead of the usual Rs500.