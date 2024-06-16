Sunday, June 16, 2024
Two thieves arrested, five motorcycles seized

Staff Reporter
June 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL    -    Khanewal police claimed to have arrested two thieves of  Usama Baloch gang and seized five motorcycles from their possession. According to police sources, SHO City Khanewal Police Mehr Ikhlaq Ahmed constituted special team to trace and arrest Usama Gang. The police team succeeded to arrest two members of the gang including Usama Hayat son of Muhammad Hayat and Jehanzeb son Munir Ahmed resident of Khokharabad. The police also seized five motorcycles, and cash Rs180,000 from their possession. The thieves were wanted in one dozen cases.

