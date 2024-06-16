Wet outfield forces washout of India-Canada T20 World Cup match

LAUDERHILL, FLORIDA - The 33rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 between India and Canada has been abandoned without a ball bowled due to a wet outfield here at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium. A heavy rainfall in the morning left several wet patches on the outfield and despite a tireless effort from the ground staff, the field could not be made suitable for the action. The umpires carried out two inspections and decided to call off the match. As a result of the abandonment, India and Canada shared a point of each.

The inaugural champions finished the group stage unbeaten with seven points in four matches while the associate nation finished last with just one point. India had already booked their spot in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a hard-fought victory over the co-host United States of America (USA).

Earlier, a crucial Group A fixture between the co-host United States of America (USA) and Ireland was washed out at the same venue and thus marked the end of Pakistan’s journey in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.Besides Pakistan, Ireland were also eliminated from the Super 8s race.

The USA finished the group stage with five points in four matches. Whereas, Pakistan could attain a maximum of four points if they manage to beat Ireland in their last group fixture, scheduled on June 16.Pakistan had a disastrous start to their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as they suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the USA in the Super Over.

The Green Shirts then succumbed to a frustrating six-run defeat against arch-rivals India in a blockbuster clash, that took place at a jam-packed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9.The former champions then finally got on the winning track when they registered a hard-fought seven-wicket victory over Canada.