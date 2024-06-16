Workshop on ‘empowering voices for HRs, freedom laws’ held

PESHAWAR - A five-day capacity building training workshop titled “Empowering Voices for Human Rights and Freedom Laws” concluded on Saturday at Changa Gali, district Abbottabad.

The workshop, organized by the non-governmental organization Individualland, was attended by male and female journalists from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Trainers Saifullah Khoso and Senior Journalist Fazlur Rehman highlighted the media’s influential role in shaping public opinion and promoting societal welfare and national development.

The training covered various topics, including fundamental rights and freedom of speech, challenges to press freedom, Pakistan’s governmental systems, media regulations such as PEMRA and Press Council of Pakistan Ordinance, digital threats to democracy, and the role of Artificial Intelligence in journalism. Practical exercises in mobile journalism, storytelling, climate reporting through podcasting, and utilizing RTI for accessing information were also conducted.

Certificates were distributed to participants at the conclusion of the workshop, recognizing their successful completion of the training program.