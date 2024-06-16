Yango partners with Myco for exclusive ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live-streaming

KARACHI - Yango, an international tech company, has announced a strategic partnership with Myco, the innovative web3 streaming platform. This collaboration will bring a thrilling new feature to Yango users: the ability to live stream ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches directly from the Yango app at no additional cost.

From the beginning of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Yango users will notice the Myco banner within the app. By clicking on the banner, users can access live streams of all the World Cup matches, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the action and excitement. This “Ride, Watch and Earn” initiative enhances the user experience by combining the convenience of Yango’s services with the thrill of live cricket streaming.

In addition to live streaming, Myco will provide Yango users with exclusive promo codes. These promo codes will offer amazing discounts on rides with Yango, making travel more affordable while enjoying world-class cricket entertainment. Users can look forward to these promo codes being available throughout the World Cup, ensuring continuous benefits both on and off the field.

“We are excited to partner with Myco to offer users a unique experience during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024” said Miral Sharif, Country Manager at Yango Pakistan. “This partnership not only provides live cricket streaming but also rewards users with valuable discounts on their rides.”

Commenting on the occasion, Somair Rizvi, Chief Operation Officer at Myco, said: “You all have seen the Yango brand on the road, and now we are thrilled to incorporate our streaming service within the multi-functional app through this exciting new partnership. You can now enjoy your Yango services while seamlessly watching the World Cup on Myco. So get ready to “Ride, Watch, and Earn” with Yango.”