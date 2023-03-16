Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar police on Wednesday arrested 13 alleged criminals in search operations in various parts of the provincial capital.

A police spokesman said that the raids were conducted in Bhanamari, Mathra, Matani and Paharipura areas and led to the arrest of 13 accused in various crimes including murder, robberies and others. The cops also recovered two Kalashnikovs, one rifle, nine pistols and bullets.

Also, the police arrested four armed men, who had taken positions and firing on one another because of an old enmity. Two Kalashnikovs were also seized from both parties.

Meanwhile, 36th batch of the Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) visited Malik Saad Police Lines where the Capital City Police Officer briefed them on the overall law and order, as well as the structural hierarchy and reforms in the police force. He mentioned the App introduced by the police for preventing mobile phone snatching and the role of dispute resolution councils that have been settling disputes among people out of courts.