PESHAWAR - A twoday 16th National Undergraduate Medical Research (UMR) Conference has begun at Peshawar Medical College (PMC) on Wednesday.

Renowned scholar Prof Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Vice Chancellor (VC) of Tameer-e-Millet Shifa University, inaugurated the seminar as a chief guest. He was accompanied by PMC Dean Dr Hafeez-ur-Rahman. Faculty members and students from PMC and other institutions were also present.

Prof Iqbal Khan while addressing the inaugural session, denoted the young researchers to undertake research for the betterment of humanity and not for other cheap purposes.

He lamented that unfortunately researchers in the Muslim world were focusing on therapeutic research by ignoring preventive health.

He said that during last year, 2.5 million research publications along with 43 million citations had appeared globally.

Only Israel had produced more than 0.1 million publications that were cited by one million researchers, he added.

Gesturing towards the absence of the trend of research in the Islamic world, the scholar said that Pakistan produced only 798 research publications during the year 2022.

Dr Iqbal stressed the need for proper attention to public health sector. He underlined the need for collaboration among research institutions to further strengthen their research activities for achieving desired results.