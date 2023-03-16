Share:

SARGODHA - Two dacoits were killed in an encoun­ter in the jurisdiction of Satellite Town police station here on Wednesday.

According to the police, the Mu­hafiz Squad were performing duty near Social Security Hospital on Tuesday night when armed dacoits Ali Hassan, Rameez Arain and their other accomplices reached there and opened fire after seeing the police party. The team retali­ated and during the exchange of gunshots, two dacoits— Ali Has­san and Rameez Arain killed on the spot, while other accomplices managed to escape.

Both accused were wanted by the police in more than 40 cases of robbery, dacoity and motorcycle snatching etc. Police launched a search operation to arrest the oth­er accused.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A motorcyclist was killed when a speeding car hit him on Khushab-Sargodha Road. Khushab police said here on Wednesday that the vic­tim was identified as Muhammad Yaqoob, resident of Khushab. The po­lice handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal for­malities as well as registered a case.

ACE RETRIEVES STATE LAND WORTH RS5.5 MILLION

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved state land from grabbers in the Sargodha district. Ac­cording to spokesperson for ACE, here on Wednesday, complainant Amjad Raza, resident of Chak No 142 NB, sub­mitted an application with Regional Di­rector ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema, alleging that Gul Nawaz, Saleemullah and oth­ers of Chak No 142 NB, occupied state land worth at Rs5.5 million in collusion with revenue department personnel.