Share:

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - At least four persons including a 12-year-old boy were murdered while three others including a girl suffered bullet injuries by firing of dacoits and other persons in different parts of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during last 24 hours, informed sources on Wednesday.

Armed gangs of dacoits also deprived students of school and a showroom owner of motorcycle, mobile phones and cash in two separate strikes in Rawalpindi, they said.

Police of twin cities filed cases and began investigation, sources said.

According to sources, a man allegedly slit throat of a 12-year-old boy namely Abu Bakar in Bank Colony of Dhamial. The locals managed to catch the killer and called the police. Taking swift action, a heavy contingent of police, led by SHO PS Dhamial SI Faizan Nadim, rushed to the scene and held the suspect besides sending the body to hospital for autopsy. The investigators also recorded statements of some people and collected evidences from the crime scene, they said. Police shifted the suspect to police station where he was identified as Irfan Ullah.

SHO SI Faizan Nadim told The Nation that police are grilling the suspect in connection with murder of 12-year-old boy. He said the reason behind the murder was yet to ascertained.

In yet another incident, a young man was shot dead over a petty issue in limits of PS Golra. Police registered case against two killers on complaint of Jaffar Khan and launched manhunt to trace out the killers, they said. According to sources, Jaffar told police his nephew was passing through a building material godown where Adnan and his accomplices were loading crush in trolley. He said Adnan and others went into a brawl with his nephew while accusing him of staring at them and murdered him. After committing crime, the accused managed to escape from the scene.

In another shocking incident of street crime, armed dacoits shot dead a young man namely Hasnain Abbas over showing resistance during dacoity bid at sector G-13/4. The incident took place in limits of PS Golra. According to police, a citizen namely Zahid Hussain told police that his son Hasnain Abbas along with sister Arooj Fatima and cousins Muhammad Usman and Mania went for a walk on 13/3/2023 at 9:30pm. As they entered in Street 136, two dacoits riding on a bike appeared from somewhere and snatched mobile from Usman. On this, he said, his son Hasnain tried to snatch pistol from a dacoit who opened firing and killed him on the spot. After committing the crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

Police fled case against fleeing dacoits and began investigation. Another 29-year-old man namely Abdul Rehman was gunned down whereas his fellow Hammad Siddique was injured by four armed men in Mohrian Chirah. Nelore police registered case and began investigation. Quoting Masood Ur Rehman, the father of deceased, police told the applicant received call from hospital about murder of his son and injury of another man Hammad. Police added the applicant alleged that Hamza, Kashi, Usama and Haris murdered his son and injured his friend. Hamza is the witness of the incident, he said. In Rawalpindi, three armed dacoits deprived a school going student namely Ahmed Raza of motorcycle on gunpoint at Siham and fled.