ISLAMABAD - Health officials on Wednesday said that 85 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country. As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 1.61 percent while 11 patients were in critical condition. No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 5,286 Covid-19 tests were conducted. As many as 957 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, 24 cases were confirmed