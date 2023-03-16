Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan on Wednesday reported no death from novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases surged to 1,577,785 in the last 24 hours. According to the latest figures issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 85 people were tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the past 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities stood at 30,645 on Wednesday. Pakistan has conducted 5,286 tests in the past 24 hours, out of which 85 people tested positive. The Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 1.61 per cent.